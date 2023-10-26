Guwahati: As the war between Hamas-Israel continues, the armed wing of Hamas claimed that nearly 50 Israeli hostages were killed in the Gaza Strip as Israel bombed Palestinian territory.

The Hamas said that the Israeli hostages were held by its operators in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas said, “(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50.”

Israel allegedly bombarded Gaza after Hamas launched its attack on October 7.

Also Read: Assam: Opposition parties to work in unison to oust BJP in 2024 LS polls

While the war continues, France has decided to send a helicopter carrier to Gaza to support hospitals struggling to deal with the number of victims of ongoing attacks.

President Emmanuel Macron said the helicopter carrier to help the victims in Gaza with all possible medicines and care.

Also Read: Assam: Over 20 school students injured as bamboo bridge collapses in Dhemaji

Gaza Strip has been bombarded by Israel since October 7.

Gaza’s health ministry claimed that 7,000 Palestinians were killed in the air strikes by Israel while thousands more were wounded.

While the vessel from France was sent to Gaza for humanitarian support, exact details were not shared by the French president.