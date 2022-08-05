Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to apprise him of the status of several development projects in the state



“Today, I am leaving for Delhi for a two-day visit and will meet the prime minister to submit a status report on various development projects, including schemes sponsored by the Centre,” Saha told reporters in Agartala.



Tripura’s position in executing development projects is good as compared to other states, Saha claimed.



“There are several projects which have been completed before the scheduled time, while some ongoing projects will be done within the stipulated time,” he said.



The state will go to the assembly poll in March next year, while the election to village committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is scheduled to be completed by the first week of November.



Saha revealed that he would try to meet other union ministers to expedite projects which are in the pipeline.



The CM is also expected to attend the NITI Aayog‘s Governing Council meeting, which will be chaired by PM Modi, on Sunday.



Earlier in the day, the chief minister purchased a national flag from a stall as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a 75-week grand celebration to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.



He appealed to people to hoist the tricolour on August 13, 14 and 15 to pay respect to the freedom fighters as part of the celebrations.



Tripura government has set a target of hoisting flags in 60 per cent of 8.50 lakh households in the state.