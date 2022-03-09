Guwahati: In a major development, the Nagaland government on Wednesday reportedly called for an ‘early solution and agreement’ to the long-pending Naga insurgency issue.



Nagaland chief minister and NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton of BJP and Chairman of the ruling combine T.R. Zeliang, a former CM and NPF leader in a meeting on Wednesday said all concerned matters and negotiations vis-a-vis Naga peace talks ended on October 31, 2019.



Sources said that at the meeting, Chief Minister Rio said, “If the solution is not arrived at and a peace pact is not inked, it will be difficult to hold or face next year’s elections in Nagaland.”



During his February 16 election speech at Senapati in Manipur also, Rio had pressed for an early solution to the Naga issue.



“I want a solution because that will bring a new hope for the youth, the students and for the future,” Rio had said.



Talking to this journalist at his Dimapur residence, NNPG convener N. Kitovi Zhimomi welcomed the “unprecedented meeting” held on Wednesday.



“I am glad that wisdom has been displayed by the Nagaland government and the state cabinet. This meeting will have a salutary impact in putting things on fast track,” said Zhimomi, whose umbrella organisation NNPG had inked a Preamble Pact with the Government of India on November 17, 2017.



The crucial consultative meeting of Naga Tribal Hohos, political parties, church organisations, and mass-based civil societies was convened by the state government.



Chief Minister Rio, Deputy CM Patton and former Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang are expected to reach Delhi on Thursday to brief the Central leaders on the ‘outcome’ of Wednesday’s deliberations.



“The state government may focus on Nagaland issues and governance. The subject of Naga political issue is best left to the government of India and the Naga negotiators, mandated by the people to usher in honourable and acceptable political solution at the earliest,” the working committee of NNPG said in a statement.

