Aizawl: Acting on specific inputs, troopers of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive force officials recovered and seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 2.47 crore in the Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, Assam Rifles sources said.

During the joint operation carried out at the new Zotlang village, 190 cases of foreign cigarettes were recovered, the sources said.

The contraband worth Rs. 2.47 crore was handed over to the Customs department on the same day for further legal proceedings, it said.

Also Read: Assam: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation of Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge over Brahmaputra

Earlier this week, a team comprising of the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics department recovered a huge quantity of Methamphetamine tablets worth more than Rs 3.33 crores.

As per a statement, the team recovered at least 10,000 tablets amounting to Rs 3,33,30,000 in the international market.

The said contrabands were seized from the general area of Chaltlang, Aizawl.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

Also Read: CAA does not violate Assam Accord, cultural rights of Northeast people: Centre tells Supreme Court

Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team at Chaltlang.

A statement said that the team during the operation noticed the movement of a suspected vehicle.

The vehicle was then stopped and a thorough spot-checking was carried out.

Also Read: Assam: Miya museum got funds from Al Qaeda, ABT: Report

During the checking, the team found the methamphetamine tablets.

The entire consignment was seized and four individuals were taken into custody by the joint team.

The approximate cost has been estimated to be Rs 3,33,30,000.