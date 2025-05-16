Manipur Governor approves key reforms to strengthen law and order

Imphal: The Governor-in-Council in Manipur has approved a series of measures aimed at strengthening law and order, improving inter-departmental coordination, and ensuring more efficient delivery of public services, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, took place on Thursday at the conference hall of the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It was attended by the Chief Secretary, Commissioners, the Governor’s Secretary, and senior officials from various state departments.

Key proposals were reviewed during the meeting, focusing on administrative reforms, development initiatives, and strategic steps to bolster governance across the state. The discussions underscored the government’s commitment to restoring stability and improving public service mechanisms.

The Council met in the backdrop of a recent security operation in which ten insurgents were killed along the Manipur-Myanmar border by the Assam Rifles on Wednesday. This development has heightened concerns over regional security.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The meeting was convened as part of ongoing governance efforts following the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, which led to the suspension of the state assembly.