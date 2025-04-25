Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has directed Dr. Ranbir Singh, Chairman, Brahmaputra Board, along with other officials, to foster sustainable development and equitable utilization of the three major river basins, including the Manipur rivers.

The directive was made when the chairman, along with some officials, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Friday evening, a Raj Bhavan Communique stated.

The delegation briefed the Governor on various activities of the Board. The team informed the Governor that the Board is working towards the development of three major river basins, including the Manipur River.

They also stated the significance of these projects, which may play a vital role in the region’s economic prosperity and flood mitigation.

The Governor appreciated the activities of the Board and directed the team to continue their efforts in the best interest of the people, more particularly for the state.

The Brahmaputra Board was established by the Government of India under an Act of Parliament called The Brahmaputra Board Act, 1980 (46 of 1980) for planning and integrated implementation of measures for control of floods and bank erosion in the Brahmaputra Valley and matters connected therewith.

It operates under the Ministry of Jal Shakti (formerly the Ministry of Irrigation) and is headquartered in Guwahati.