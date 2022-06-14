Kolkata: A man who was trying to impersonate an Army official by wearing the uniform of a Major was arrested in Kolkata while trying to sneak into an army garrison.

He was arrested based on specific inputs.

The military intelligence received specific input on the ‘imposter’ roaming around Eastern Command headquarters in army uniform.

After the input was verified, an operation was launched by the Kolkata Police and the military to nab the suspect,

The team based on the input nabbed one person identified as Mohammad Akbar Khan.

The suspect was found near Fort William and was in army uniform driving a vehicle accompanied by another person identified as Manjay Singh.

He was taken to the South Point Police Station for interrogation and a detailed investigation.

As per reports, the police in the initial probe found that the person or alleged imposter was into duping unsuspecting army aspirants.

However, the police are investigating other angles.