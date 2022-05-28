Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology-Guwahati became the first institute in North-Eastern India to be honoured with the establishment and functioning of the AICTE IDEA Lab.AICTE IDEA (Idea Development, Evaluation & Application) Lab.

The lab was inaugurated by the Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu at the institute campus on Saturday, May 28.

The inauguration was held during the All Assam Principals’ Summit at the GIMT-Guwahati campus.

The summit was organized for the Principals of Schools, Colleges and Polytechnic Institutes to interact and put forward their views on the theme “Scope of skill development through IDEA Lab under NEP 2020”.

It may be mentioned that the AICTE IDEA labs are being set to encourage students for apply of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and even product visualization.

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology is an institute offering degree-level technical courses established by the Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society.

It is affiliated with Assam Science and Technology University.

All the undergraduate Bachelor of Engineering courses as well as Master of Business Administration and Master of Computer Application programmes are recognized by the AICTE.