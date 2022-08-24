Embarrassment for BJP: Tripura ADC opposition leader joins TIPRA

AGARTALA: What could be seen as an embarrassment for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Tripura ADC opposition leader and BJP Member of the District Council Hangsa Kumar Tripura joined TIPRA.

His joining came at a time when the ruling party is planning to build a solid base for itself in the tribal-dominated areas and BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Khumulwng, the headquarters of ADC on July 29.

Also Read: Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Assam, Manipur & Tripura for palm oil cultivation

Tripura snapped ties with the saffron camp due to his growing difference with the local MLA of the Chawmanu assembly constituency Sambhu Lal Chakma.

He said, “The MLA has no time for the people of his own constituency. He will get the response in the next elections”.

Tripura also extended his support to the demand of Greater Tipraland and said that real development of the indigenous tribes is only possible through Thansa (Unity).

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati gets Integrated Traffic Management System

Speaking at the joining event held at the Manikpur area under the Dhalai district, TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said, “We shall never compromise with our ideological demand of Greater Tipraland. If the BJP wants our support, they have to give us written commitment otherwise we are capable of fighting elections in 35 assembly constituencies on our own”.