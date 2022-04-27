The Assam Congress continues to witness massive outflux of its senior leaders to other parties.

On Wednesday, several senior Assam Congress leaders are likely to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

This was informed by former Meghalaya chief minister and senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma.

Mukul Sangma said that several Congress leaders from Assam will join the TMC in Guwahati on Wednesday.

“Some Congress leaders will be formally inducted in Guwahati on Wednesday. A few among those are important grassroots-level leaders. A programme has been organised for their induction,” former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The development comes just days after former Assam Congress president and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora quit the grand-old party and joined the TMC in Kolkata.

After joining the TMC, Ripun Bora was appointed as the president of the party’s Assam unit.

Ripun Bora was the second senior Congress leader from Assam, after Sushmita Dev, to join the TMC.

After joining the TMC, Ripun Bora said that the Assam Congress does not have the calibre to take on the might of the BJP as senior party leaders are engaged in infighting.