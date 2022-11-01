While travelling to a lot of countries needs a visa and this can be quite a headache if you are planning for a nice holiday as you will have to apply months in advance.

But, there are still some beautiful countries that Indians can visit without a visa or can apply for a visa on arrival.

Here is a list of five of the top holiday destinations that Indians do not need a visa to visit:

Maldives

Maldives is probably the most prefered holiday destination of Indians. The best part of this one is that you can get a visa on arrival for 30 days and you can also extend it to 90 days.

It is an ideal location for honeymooners.

Bhutan

Bhutan is known for being the pioneer of the concept of the Gross National Happiness Index and for Indians, no tax or charges are imposed for visits. However, a seven-day entry-cum-stay permit from the border offices is needed if you plan to enter the country.

Nepal

Indians can go to Nepal without any passport or visa. They can even stay and work in the country. Being home to the world’s highest mountain Mount Everest, Nepal receives a flock of tourists. Indian citizens can work and live in Nepal according to the 1950 Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

However, you still have to carry a passport, Voter ID or a driver’s licence.

Turks and Caicos Islands

This cluster of islands found in the Atlantic Ocean attracts a million tourists a year. Its untouched waters are home to a large number of coral reefs and what is more interesting is that Indians do not need a visa for up to 90 days. People, however, need to have a valid passport and return ticket to gain access.

Serbia

Serbia, another beautiful country located in Central Europe is a unique tourist destination. Its Mountain ranges, spas and Orthodox monasteries attract millions per year.

To visit Serbia, no tourist visa is required for visits of up to 30 days, within one year for normal passport holders.

However, you must check the entry requirements before visiting the country. You mustn’t stay post the visa-free period as it could lead to problems in the future and you may not be allowed to visit the country again.