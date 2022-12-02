When you travel abroad from India, you definitely want to have the driving experience of the country. However, even if you want to drive, you still may be quite worried if you can or if you need a special licence to do so.

To answer that, here are five countries which let you drive with your Indian driver’s licence.

United States

The United States of America or the USA is probably a dream destination for all Indians as many grew up watching the country in movies and photos. However, tourists or visitors are allowed to drive in the USA for up to a year.

However, in some states, one may have to show the International Driving Permit that you can avail from the RTO before leaving India. Also, the licence has to be in English and should be accompanied by the Passport.

Norway

Another country, Norway mesmerizes with its beauty with its natural landscapes and snow-covered mountains. You can drive with your Indian driving licence here as well but that is allowed only up to three months after you arrive in the country.

Canada

Canada is among the top foreign destinations Indians choose to visit for work and this country lets Indians drive for up to 3 months with an Indian licence but luckily, one may apply for a Canadian licence during that period.

United Kingdom

With everything that continues to woo people visiting the UK, they can feel much better knowing that Indians can use their licences to drive for a year in the UK. However, the person will only be allowed to drive the class listed on the licence only.

Malaysia

One of the top holiday spots for Indians in Malaysia and this country lets you use your Indian driving licence attached with an IDP.