With the New Year 2023 almost around the corner and the year 2022 coming to an end, it is the time again to bookmark your list of places where you are going to celebrate the period of new beginnings.

The New Year’s eve can be celebrated with your family or friends by taking a break from your busy schedule and setting away to some beautiful places in India.

With some natural beauty to delight the visuals, new and fresh air to refresh the senses and a dose of adventure to please the mind, travelling just before another comes can be a perfect way to start anything anew.

Here are some awesome destinations where you can go to welcome the New Year with a bang-

Lakshadweep

An archipelago consisting of 36 islands with an area of 32 sq km, Lakshadweep is a paradise for beach lovers. The beautiful coral reefs, adventurous water sports and pristine beaches will together make a perfect vacation by the sea or the beach. If you like to have a quiet time, Lakshadweep is also the best place to go as you can sit idly in a hammock, soak in some sun and look out into the vast expanse of the Arabian Sea.

Mumbai

Known as the City of Dreams and the Financial Capital of India, Mumbai is a wonderful place to go to spend a holiday if you like a lively vibe as well as fantasize about the sea. By taking a stroll along the Gateway of India and the Marine Drive, you can also enjoy the glitzy lights and the noisy ambience of this city. Meanwhile, the nightclubs of the place are the perfect centres where you can party away on the eve of New Year.

Goa

Delicious seafood and vibrant beach life would make your New Year’s eve holiday a totally surreal one in Goa. Meanwhile, 2023 can be started on a fresh note by praying at a regal church and you can also quench your historical knowledge and thirst for mystery by visiting its beautiful forts.

Ujjain

A soulful spiritual experience can be blissfully enjoyed in Ujjain. 2023 can be commenced on a highly positive note by visiting the numerous stunning temples that dot this temple city besides the famous Mahakaleswar Jyotirlinga. You can also have a quiet and peaceful time by watching the wonderful aartis that take place at the temples.

Kasol

A quaint hamlet located in Himachal Pradesh’s Parvati Valley, Kasol can be the ideal spot to go if you want to trek for miles that is filled with various natural wonders. With majestic mountains and abundant greenery to keep you company, you can enjoy a beautiful dining experience to lift your spirits and welcome 2023 with a bang.

Shillong

Known as Scotland of India, Shillong is the wonderful place where you can enjoy a blissful winter vacation in the midst of nature. With captivating waterfalls, beautiful lakes and lofty mountains partially covered by clouds, Shillong will make your holiday a memorable one.

Agartala

With beautiful museums and stunning palaces doting the capital city of Tripura, Agartala can be the perfect place to visit in the winter season if you are a historical buff. Meanwhile, the pretty parks of this city will also give you and your family a perfect time to enjoy each other’s company.

Kodaikanal

Known as the Princess of Hill Stations, Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu where you can escape this winter holiday to spend a blissful life away from the maddening noise of the cities. The place which is abounded in rich flora can lure you to come again and again here.

Auli

If you want to try skiing this winter, head off to Auli which is India’s premier ski resort destination. Besides enjoying the thrill of this snow sport, you can have a whale of time trekking through sites like Gorson Bugyal, Tapovan. This heavenly place surrounded by oak and coniferous forest offers jaw dropping views of Nanda Devi, the second highest peak in the country.

Rishikesh

A place where you can go for a rich experience of adventure and spiritualism in this winter season is Rishikesh. The temples of this holy pilgrimage town, lively adventure sports along with the meditation centres in this Yoga Capital of the World will make it a trip to treasure for lifetime. Don’t miss the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat for soaking in bright positive energies so that you can start the coming year with notes of hope and cheer.