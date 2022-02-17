The military establishment of Ukraine has accused Russian-backed forces of firing shells at a village in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

The Ukraine military has reportedly claimed that shelling by Russia-backed forces hit a kindergarten.

Reportedly, children were inside the school when the artillery shells struck it, resulting in injuries to at least three people.

People scrambled to take cover in bomb shelters during the artillery firing.

Ukrainian defense officials have accused the rebels in Donbas of shelling a village in the Ukraine-controlled area.

“The Russian occupation forces shelled the town of Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region, crudely violating the ceasefire agreement,” Ukrainian military officials said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia-backed separatists in Donbas claimed the Ukrainian military started shelling settlements near the cities of Donetsk and Horlivka.

The assertions were made in a statement issued by representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

It said Ukrainian forces had used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun in four separate incidents.

Meanwhile, India’s ministry of external affairs has said that it has no immediate plans to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

“No immediate evacuation plans, so don’t have any special flights. However, there were limited number of flights under air bubble arrangements, restrictions on number of flights and passengers removed. Indian carriers being encouraged to operate chartered flights between India-Ukraine,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a news briefing.