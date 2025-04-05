Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) on Saturday arrested two suspended Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers in connection with alleged disproportionate assets and land scam.

Special Vigilance Cell arrested ACS officers Tanbir Ahmed and Masum Yusuf Ahmed from their residences in Guwahati.

Earlier on Saturday, before the arrests, the CM’s SVC team raided the residences of Tanbir Ahmed and Masum Yusuf Ahmed, focusing on allegations of illicitly acquired property and fraudulent land dealings, sources said.

During the raids, the team seized Rs 1 lakh in cash and important documents from their residence in the Bhetapara area of the city.

Police have registered cases against the two officers under case numbers 8/2025 and 9/2025 as part of an ongoing investigation, according to sources.

Further sources indicated that Tanbir Ahmed and Masum Yusuf Ahmed are currently under investigation for their alleged involvement in fraudulent land transactions.

Masum Ahmed, who previously served as the Revenue Circle Officer in Bajali, was suspended from service on February 25, 2025.

In a related development, the CM’s Vigilance Cell also raided the residence of Reetimoni Das, identified as a close associate of Tanbir Ahmed, in the Japorigog area of Guwahati, sources added.

The Ahmed brothers are accused of abusing their official positions to orchestrate fraudulent land deals and amass illegal wealth during their tenure in various administrative roles.

His brother, Tanbir Ahmed, was also subsequently suspended as the investigation progressed and more evidence came to light.

The parallel raid on the Japorigog residence of Reetimoni Das, believed to be a close aide of Tanbir Ahmed, suggests authorities suspect she may have assisted in concealing illicit assets or facilitating dubious land transactions on behalf of the brothers.

Sources from the raids confirmed the seizure of key documents, digital records, and other evidence, which are currently being analyzed by investigators.

These materials are expected to provide further insights into the extent of the alleged scam and the network of individuals potentially involved.