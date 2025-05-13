Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Project Assistant (Post-01) under the research project entitled “Evaluating the Impact of Digital Intervention versus WHO PEN Approach in Non-Communicable Disease Prevention and Control in Resource- Limited Settings: A Quasi-Experimental Study” funded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi for a period of six (06) months and extended upto 3 (Three) years (as per ICMR project guidelines). Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its objective is to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit.

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Upper Age Limit : 35 years (Age relaxation shall apply as per GOI rules)

Salary : Rs. 30,600/- p.m. (fixed)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Netizens lauds Anushka Sharma as she unveils an unseen side of Virat Kohli

Essential Qualification (s) : Graduate in any discipline with 5 years’ work experience in administrative and finance. Experience of working on field and management of multicentric projects in government institute will be an added advantage.

Desirable : Good Communication and writing skills, documents. Knowledge of computer Application, MS Office, internet.

Job Roles : Manage on-ground logistics, facilitate communication across teams, and act as a liaison between the research team and project coordinator. This individual will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the project at the site level.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may send their application in prescribed format with supportive documents and publication (if any) to the project investigator [email protected] on or before 19th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here