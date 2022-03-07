New Delhi: Even though the war in Ukraine is on, Russia has decided to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Kyiv and three other cities from 0700 GMT (12:30 pm IST) today.

This was reported by the Interfax news agency citing Russia’s defence ministry.

The ceasefire by Russia has been announced in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

The ceasefire was called for humanitarian corridors after a personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron, Russia’s defence ministry said.

It has been reported that the efforts to evacuate civilians failed for a second time due to repeated ceasefire violations.

There are reports that citizens in some cities are without power and water.

Three civilians who were trying to flee Irpin were reportedly killed by mortar fire.

As the situation continues to be haunting, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he will achieve his goals in Ukraine “through negotiation or war”.

On Monday, both countries are expected to hold the third round of negotiation.