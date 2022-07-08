Imphal: A woman was killed and 10 others injured in a fresh landslide in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday.

While the death toll in Noney landslide has increased to 49 following the recovery of a body on Friday.

According to a district official for Churachandpur, a landslide struck a passenger vehicle carrying 12 people, killing a 49-year-old woman and critically injuring 10 others, five of them were women.

Around 80 kilometres from the district office, the tragedy happened near the Tipaimukh route on National Highway 150 between Santing and Saihuan village.

The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Twelve persons, including Territorial Army personnel, are still unaccounted for following the devastating Tupul landslides on June 30, according to officials in the Noney district.

49 bodies, including 32 soldiers from the Territorial Army, as well as those of locals and railroad workers, were discovered, and search efforts to find the missing continued despite bad weather.

Additionally, according to officials, there have been sporadic rock falls on the National Highway-37 over the past four days between Tupul and the Noney district headquarters (near Namduanjang), endangering the lives of drivers and the property of those travelling on the highway.

The NH-37 between Tupul and Namduanjang villages was closed by the Deputy Commissioner for all vehicles, with the exception of those transporting emergency supplies, according to a district official.