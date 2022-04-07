Guwahati: Northeast will continue to be lashed with moderate to heavy rains for the next one week or two weeks.

Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between April 12 and April 14, skymetweather reported.

Moderate rains, as such, will continue during the 2nd and 3rd week of April. Thunderstorms and lightening along with squally winds are likely over most parts.

The continuous wet spells may cause landslides, disrupting communication and connectivity in some areas.