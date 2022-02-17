Mumbai: A Mumbai court granted bail to content creator Hindustani Bhau alias Vikas Fatak who was arrested for his alleged connections in the students’ protest in Dharavi over their demand for online exams.

He was accused of instigating students to protest near Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s residence here last month seeking cancellation of offline board exams for Classes 10 and 12.

Additional sessions Judge PB Jadhav allowed his bail application on a surety of Rs 30,000.

YouTuber Hindustani Bhau in a video asked the students to assemble near the resident of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

He was also reportedly present at the protest site.

Hindustani Bhau in a YouTube video said that in the past two years, several people lost their lives because of COVID-19.

“Families are still recovering from the shock and there’s a new drama named Omicron”, he added.

He added that with this still going on, the government is opting for offline exams.

He made the statement in a youtube video titled ‘Exams cancel karo. Bacho ke jaan ke sath mt khelo warna hoga fir se andolan‘ which till Tuesday received 2.83 lakh views.

However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope claimed that the offline exams were decided after careful consideration.

He added that all safety measures will be taken during the exams.

The police in the preliminary investigation found that Hindustani Bhau had asked the students to take part in the protests.

He asked the students to take part in the protests through his social media accounts.