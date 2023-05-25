GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all the youth and their families through video conferencing who have got government jobs in the Assam government in the largest ever employment generation.

During his speech, Modi recalled coming to Assam during Bihu and be a witness to the Guinness Book of Records.

“The memory of that grand event is still fresh in my mind.

“Programme held at that time, glorification of Assamese culture was a symbol of today ‘s recruitment drive is a symbol of how serious the BJP government of Assam is about the future of the youth .”

Modi said Assam is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the BJP government.

“This pace of development has spread positivity and inspiration in Assam.

“I am told that the Government of Assam has taken several steps to make government recruitment more transparent.

“In the golden age of independence, we all have taken a pledge to make our country a developed nation,” he opined.

These next 25 years of Amrit Kaal are as important as your service, Modi said.

Addressing the new recruits, Modi said, ‘You will now be the face of the Assam government for every common citizen’.

“Your behavior, your thinking , Your approach towards work , service towards the general public, its impact on the public will be huge now, Modi added.