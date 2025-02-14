Mizoram: 88 Chakma council villages to go polls on March 12

Aizawl: The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled elections for 88 village councils (VCs) under the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Lawngtlai district on March 12, with vote counting to commence immediately after polling ends.

State Election Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana announced that the last date for filing nominations is February 19, with a withdrawal deadline of February 24. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on February 21.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The executive body formation must be completed by March 17, and the election process will conclude by March 18. A total of 37,883 voters, including 18,721 women, are eligible to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, in recently concluded elections for village councils in nine districts and local councils (LCs) within two urban bodies, the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) secured a majority in 267 out of 544 VCs and 54 out of 110 LCs.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) won in 122 VCs and 27 LCs, while Congress claimed 43 VCs and 14 LCs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BJP secured victory in one VC, while independent candidates won in seven VCs and two LCs. No clear majority was recorded in 104 VCs and 13 LCs.

Voter turnout was over 75% for the VC elections, while the LC polls recorded 64.72% participation.