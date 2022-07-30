Guwahati: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), recovered foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1,04,00,000 at Dungtlang in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Friday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Dungtlang Police on specific information, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarettes is Rs 1, 04, 00,000.

The seized items were handed over to the customs preventive force at Dungtlang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border, it said.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.