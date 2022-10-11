Shillong: The body of mountaineer Tiklu Jyrwa, who died in an avalanche at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand last week, arrived in Shillong, officials said on Monday.



The body Tiklu, who was a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA), arrived at his home on Sunday night, they said.

Tiklu was among the 41 mountaineers who were reported ‘missing’ in the avalanche, while returning from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda II.



“The body of Tiklu was identified by his brother-in-law, Wallambok Lyngdoh, and it was then brought along with another mountaineer from Assam,” said an official.

Wallambok is the general secretary of the MeSCMA and a professional mountaineer himself.



Tiklu is survived by his wife and two children.



Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has condoled the demise of mountaineer Tiklu Jyrwa.



“Extremely sad to share that Mr Tiklu Jyrwa, the mountaineer from Shillong who along with a team of mountaineers went missing after an avalanche hit them in Uttarakhand has passed away,” he said in a tweet.

Extremely sad to share that Mr. Tiklu Jyrwa, the mountaineer from Shillong who along with a team of mountaineers went missing after an avalanche hit them in Uttarakhand has passed away. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 8, 2022

We are in touch with the family and are facilitating the transportation of his mortal remains to Shillong. My prayers for his family and loved ones during their hour of grief. May the departed Rest In Peace,” he said in another tweet.