Shillong: The body of a Shillong mountaineer, who went missing after the Uttarakhand avalanche, was recovered on Saturday.

According to family sources, Tiklu Jyrwa, was among many other mountainers who went missing after the avalanche hit them on Droupadi Ka Danda in Uttarkashi on October 4.

Condoling the death of the mountaineer, state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “We are in touch with the family and are facilitating the transportation of his mortal remains to Shillong. My prayers for his family and loved ones during their hour of grief. May the departed Rest In Peace.”

According to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, a total of 26 bodies of the mountaineering team, comprising two instructors and 24 trainees, have been recovered so far.

A search and rescue operation is in progress for the remaining three trainees, a bulletin of the institute said.