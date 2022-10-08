Guwahati: After days of search and rescue operations for the victims of the Uttarakhand avalanche, the teams have found the body of Assam’s Deepshikha Hazarika.

The mountaineer from Assam has been missing since October 4 from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-II in Uttarakhand.

At least 29 people were stuck under the snow during the training programme by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

They were returning from the summit when an avalanche hit and they went missing.

Her family members have reached Uttarakhand and the body will be brought back to Assam after the postmortem.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway at the avalanche-hit location.

Three people are still missing and feared dead.

Deepshikha Hazarika is from Guwahati’s Rajgarh in Assam and is the daughter of Golap Hazarika.

On the other hand, 35-year-old Tiklu Jyrwa from Meghalaya also went missing following the avalanche in Uttarakhand.

Tiklu Jyrwa is a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA).

Jyrwa is a resident of Upper Lumparing.