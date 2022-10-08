Jharkhand Congress MLA suspended
Representative image

Guwahati: A constable of the Assam Police was suspended for allegedly assaulting a father and his daughter in Dhubri’s Salkocha.

As per reports, the suspended constable was identified as head constable Shiven Sengupta.

Also Read: Bid to avoid tariff hike, Assam cabinet approves Rs 190 cr power purchase subsidy

He assaulted the father-daughter duo during a search operation in the market area.

The duo were severely injured after they were assaulted and are now under treatment.

Also Read: Assam: 25,000 kgs of drugs to be destroyed in Home Minster Amit Shah’s presence in Guwahati

The injured are admitted to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in