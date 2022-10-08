Guwahati: A constable of the Assam Police was suspended for allegedly assaulting a father and his daughter in Dhubri’s Salkocha.

As per reports, the suspended constable was identified as head constable Shiven Sengupta.

He assaulted the father-daughter duo during a search operation in the market area.

The duo were severely injured after they were assaulted and are now under treatment.

The injured are admitted to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.