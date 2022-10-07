Guwahati: Around 25,000 kgs of drugs, seized as part of a massive drive carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Assam police, will be destroyed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Saturday.

Amit Shah will also chair a regional meeting on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ in Guwahati to discuss drug scenario in the northeastern region and ways to mitigate it.

Chief Ministers and DGPs of all northeastern states will participate in the meeting.

About 11,000 kg of narcotic substances will be destroyed by the NCB in Guwahati on Saturday.

Additionally, approximately 13,675 kg of confiscated narcotics (heroin, ganja, codeine cough syrup, narcotic pills) will be destroyed by Assam (2,531 kg) and Tripura (11,144 kg), an official said.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the NCB had decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000 kg of drugs will be destroyed by all regional units of the NCB.

During this special extermination drive from June 1-7, about 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics have been destroyed by the NCB, the official said.