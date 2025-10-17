Imphal: Naga women have called for strengthening soft skills, such as communication, empathy, and adaptability, which benefit leaders by improving team productivity, engagement, and retention, while also fostering a more resilient and collaborative workplace.

They also emphasized the main challenge: these skills are often difficult to measure and teach, requiring consistent practice and self-awareness for genuine improvement.

The call for strengthening soft skills and addressing these challenges was made during a One-Day Soft Skill Workshop on the theme “She Leads: Strengthening Soft Skills for Stronger Leadership,” organized by the Naga Women’s Union and sponsored by the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW).

The event was held at the Conference Hall, DSSS, Mantripukhri, Imphal, on Friday.

Women from different villages and districts across the state attended the event.

In the technical session, Th. Tiningpham Monsang, Chairperson of MSCW, mentioned that one does not need to be highly educated or intellectual to become a leader, as every woman inherently possesses leadership qualities.

She added that each participant, representing 20 different Naga villages, is a leader in her own right.

She further encouraged the participants to take the valuable insights gained from the workshop back to their respective villages and share what they have learned about women’s rights, especially with those who are less informed or come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Monsang also appealed to the participating leaders to educate and empower other women, not just through words, but through actions, leadership, and example.

The workshop was chaired by Tiningpham Monsang, Chairperson of MSCW, with Smt. W. Phajatombi Devi (MCS), Member Secretary of MSCW and Additional Director, IPR, Manipur; Sk. Sophia, Member of MSCW; T. Chuongsin Koireng, Member of MSCW; Lourembam Dayabati, Member of MSCW; and Ch. Priscilla Thuimai, President of the Naga Women’s Union (NWU), shared the dais with presidium members.