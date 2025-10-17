Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday directed the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Imphal, to keep two retail fuel outlets operational 24×7 on a rotational basis in the northern parts of Imphal city starting from October 10, 2025.

In an official statement issued on Friday, K. Bino Singh, Director of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF & PD), Manipur, stated that, for the welfare of the general public, the state government had instructed IOCL Imphal to arrange round-the-clock operations of two oil pumps on alternate days.

These are M/s Phulchand Trilokchand (PCTC) Oil Pump located at Khuyathong in Imphal, and M/s Baklwal Enterprise Oil Pump at North AOC in Imphal.

The decision follows reports that some unauthorized individuals have been selling motor spirit (petrol) in bottles and jerry cans on the roadside near fuel stations and within residential areas after the pumps close.

Selling petrol in this manner is illegal and considered a criminal offense under various laws, including the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, and the Petroleum Act, 1934. Legal proceedings may be initiated against offenders found violating these regulations.

Such illegal sales not only breach legal provisions but also pose serious fire hazards and the risk of accidental incidents.

The CAF & PD Department has further directed Superintendents of Police in all districts to take necessary action against such illegal activities carried out by unauthorized individuals, effective from October 10, 2025.