Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or jobs in IBSD Imphal Manipur in 2025.

Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD) Imphal Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Scientists and Project Associates in 2025 under the project entitled “Exploring Bioresources of Nagaland through the IBSD extension Centre at Kohima, Nagaland” funded by DBT, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Project Scientist-I

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Doctoral Degree in Science or Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 56,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Upper age limit: 35 years

Name of post : Project Scientist-II

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) Doctoral Degree in Science or Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent; and

(ii) Three years’ research experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organizations and Scientific activities and services.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 67,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Upper age limit: 40 years

Name of post : Project Scientist-III

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) Doctoral Degree in Science or Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent; and

(ii) Seven years’ research experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organizations and Scientific activities and services

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 78,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Upper age limit: 45 years

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences / MVSc or bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent.

Monthly Remuneration :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- +9% HRA to Scholars who are selected through

(a) National Eligible Tests– CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or

(b) A selection process through National level examination conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

OR

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- +9% HRA for others who do not fall under (i) above.

Upper age limit: 35 years

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : B.Sc./ 3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Upper age limit: 50 years

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may send their filled up application along with the following documents to Senior Administrative Officer, BRIC-Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development

(BRIC-IBSD), Takyelpat, Imphal.

Last date of submission of application forms (Hard copy – at the above given address OR Soft copy to the below given email id) is 24th October, 2025.

Application may also submit through the provided email address [email protected] on or before the last date of submission of application

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here