Manipur: Farm owner shoots employee dead after feast dispute

Imphal: A farm owner in Thoubal district of Manipur allegedly shot and killed his employee following a dispute during a feast.

The incident took place on Sunday night (May 18) at Heirok Haorok village, under the jurisdiction of Heirok Police Station.

According to police reports, the accused, Ningthoujam Rajnikanta (44), used his licensed firearm to shoot his employee, Laishram Tombi (45), in the back of the head. The fatal shooting occurred around 8:30 PM at Rajnikanta’s residence in Heirok Part II Mayai Leikai during a gathering.

Tombi, a resident of Heirok Part II Devi Mandav Leikai, was rushed to Thoubal District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. His body was later transferred to JNIMS Hospital in Imphal for post-mortem examination.

In response to the incident, locals formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Monday demanding justice for the victim. Protesters staged a sit-in demonstration in Heirok, demanding Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the victim’s family. The JAC also warned that the body of the deceased would not be claimed until their demands were met.

Tensions escalated Monday morning when irate JAC members vandalized the residence of the accused. Police intervened swiftly to bring the situation under control.

Authorities confirmed that the accused has been arrested along with the weapon used in the crime. A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.