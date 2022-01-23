Delhi police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of molesting a female Ph.D. student of the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) on campus.

The arrested accused has been identified as Akshay Daula, a resident of 24 Parganas, West Bengal, said a police official.

The accused was presently residing in a rented accommodation at the Munirka area, adjoining the campus, and was working in a mobile repair shop at Bhikaji Cama Place.



The molestation incident took place on Monday at around 11.45 p.m. on the JNU campus when the research scholar was walking inside the campus.

The JNU student raised an alarm and shouted for help, but the accused fled from the spot by his motorcycle.



A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station and an investigation was launched.



Police said on the day of the incident, before coming to the JNU campus, the accused drank alcohol with his shop owner because he had a fight with his wife.

As the police began their investigation into the case, DCP Sharma said they faced several challenges.



“The first challenge was that there was no entry of the motorcycle registered in the register book at the University gate and secondly when we examined the CCTV cameras, their quality was very poor so the culprit and his motorcycle could not be identified,” he said.