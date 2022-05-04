Chhota Bheem has found a new home at JioGames this summer.

JioGames and Green Gold Animation Pvt Ltd have collaborated to add to the summer vacation fun with the launch of Chhota Bheem games on the JioGames platform.

Kids and gaming enthusiasts can now catch their favourite Chhota Bheem game while also celebrating his birthday month this May.

The games are available to play on the JioGames app present across platforms like Android smartphones and the Jio Set-top Box.

Chhota Bheem is one of India’s most recognisable and most loved animated characters who would surely add some bonus fun and joy to the kids’ vacations.

The longest running animated show in India, Chhota Bheem has been a part of Indian kids’ lives for over a decade.

Bheem, the dhoti clad kid with a heart of pure gold, along with his trustworthy friends, go on incredible adventures around the world having fun and helping people.

Now with these entertaining games coming to JioGames, the Bheem team extends an invitation to all the loving fans to join them in their adventures.

“We are very excited to be associating with Jio and to be present on JioGames. JioGames, with its presence across devices and their ecosystems, provides a great platform for our best performing kids IPs which includes India’s favourite animated show – Chhota Bheem and lets our fans connect with their favourite characters on many more devices. We will be launching with 5 hyper casual games and adding many more very soon,” said Srinivas Chilakalapudi, chief strategy officer of Green Gold Animation.

About Green Gold Animation:

One of the leading studios of India, Green Gold Animation is a pioneer in creating original Indian animation content and has been entertaining the young generation for over 15 years.

The shows produced by Green Gold have been hugely popular across all leading kids TV channels, drawing an active viewership of over 100 million kids.

The producer of over 11 original IPs and of the only Netflix Original (animation) from India, Green Gold Animation today has its content footprint in 190 countries.

The popularity of the characters created by Green Gold has transcended over the years and it has helped the company establish itself as a leading player in Licensing & Merchandising, Movie Production & Distribution, Digital Business, Retail Stores and Events.

About JioGames:

JioGames has set off on this ambitious journey to bring the world of gaming to all Indians. It’s a one-stop hub that brings multiple stakeholders from the world of gaming together – the gamers, game publishers, spectators, and gaming communities. JioGames is present across multiple devices like smartphones, feature phones, home gaming via set-top box and it offers livestreaming, esports opportunities and solutions and enables gaming powered by cloud technology.

In other words, JioGames strives to be the new hub for all gaming entities. For more information, visit jiogames.com.