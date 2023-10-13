Guwahati: In a major boost that can make cricket a worldwide sporting event, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday approved cricket to be included in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Thomas Bach, president, spoke after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai on October 13, and told that officials had accepted a proposal by LA organisers for Twenty20 cricket to be included as one of five new sports together with baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse.

Interestingly, the final verdict regarding which sports are on the 2028 programme will be voted on October 16 at the IOC session in Mumbai, at a time when India is hosting the 50-over World Cup.

“For the IOC, it is a great opportunity to engage with new athletes and fan communities. We see the growing popularity of T20 cricket and we look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to the US in 2028,” said Bach.

There has been no final decision on the number of teams that will participate in the event and it will happen only after the voting on Monday.

Cricket was last featured as a sport in Paris Olympics in 1900.