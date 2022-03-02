Kyiv: Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine has advised all Indian nationals in Ukraine to immediately leave Kharkiv.

The embassy in an advisory said that all Indian nationals in Kharkiv should leave the city and proceed towards Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyuduvka as soon as possible.

The Indians have been asked to reached these cities under any circumstances by 1800 hours or 6:00 PM Ukrainian Time or 9:30 PM Indian time.

The embassy further advised the people who failed to find a vehicle to make the journey on foot.

The embassy stated that Pesochin is 11 kilometres from Kharkiv, Babaye is 12 kilometres and Bezlyuduvka is 16 kilometres.

Also Read: Second Indian student dies in Ukraine

The Indian Assembly asked the stranded people to reach the spots without any failure.