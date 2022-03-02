Guwahati: Another Indian student has reportedly died in war-hit Ukraine.

The student has been identified as Chandan Jindal, a resident of Punjab’s Barnala.

He died after suffering an Ischemic stroke on Wednesday.

As per reports, the deceased after the stroke was taken to the Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) but he died at the hospital.

22-year-old Chandan Jindal was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

His father has written to the Indian Government seeking arrangements for the mortal remains to be brought back to India.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Indian student was shot dead in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

The student named Naveen SG, hailing from Karnataka, was reportedly shot dead by Russian forces on Tuesday.

Although the identity is yet to be confirmed, Arindam Bagchi Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India in a tweet confirmed that a student was killed in the shelling.

In the tweet, Bagchi said, “With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”