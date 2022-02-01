Mumbai: Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak popularly known as Hindustani Bhau has been arrested by the Dharavi Police in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He was arrested for his alleged connections in the students’ protest in Dharavi over their demand for online exams.

On Monday, thousands of students protested in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding online exams amid the pandemic.

YouTuber Hindustani Bhau during the protest had allegedly asked the students to assemble near the resident of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Once this came to notice of the police, the Mumbai Police said that strict actions will be taken against Hindustani Bhau.

He was also reportedly present at the protest site.

Hindustani Bhau in a YouTube video said that in the past two years, several people lost their lives because of COVID-19.

“Families are still recovering from the shock and there’s a new drama named Omicron”, he added.

He added that with this still going on, the government is opting for offline exams.

He made the statement in a youtube video titled ‘Exams cancel karo. Bacho ke jaan ke sath mt khelo warna hoga fir se andolan‘ which till Tuesday received 2.83 lakh views.

However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope claimed that the offline exams were decided after careful consideration.

He added that all safety measures will be taken during the exams.

The police in the preliminary investigation found that Hindustani Bhau had asked the students to take part in the protests.

He asked the students to take part in the protests through his social media accounts.