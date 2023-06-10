Guwahati: Haobam Paban Kumar, one of Manipuri Cinema’s decorated filmmakers, has done it again with his latest Manipuri feature film, Joseph ki Macha (Joseph’s Son) set to premiere in the largest international film festival of Asis and the longest-running international film festival of China.

This time, his 83-minute film on the fear and uncertainty of life in Manipur, devastated by armed conflict and ethnic divide, did Manipuri Cinema proud by being India’s lone entry to the main competition section of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) 2023.

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) officially opened at the Shanghai Grand Theatre with the red carpet rolling out on Friday evening.

Co-Produced by National Film Development Corporation and Haobam’s own production firm, Oli Picture, Joseph’s Son is based on a short story by Sudhir Naoroibam, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner.

The story revolves around Joseph’s (played by Guru Rewben Mashangva) search for his missing son through a landscape of dismal and turmoil.

The Manipuri film will compete with 11 other international films for the prestigious Golden Goblet Award 2023.

It is set to world premiere on 13 June at the Shanghai Film Centre as part of the film festival.

Along with director Haobam Paban Kumar, the protagonist, Guru Rewben Mashangva and the executive producer of the film, PP Math have been invited to attend the festival.

Haobam Paban Kumar is a nominated executive member of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) who repeatedly grabbed international attention with his reel stories of Manipur.

Joseph ki Macha is his third Manipuri feature film. Each of his earlier films has earned critical accolades in the festival circuits of the world. Debuted with Loktak Leirembi or Lady of the Lake, his second production being Nine Valley One Valley.

MSFDS congratulates Haobam Paban Kumar on his latest achievement in taking a contemporary Manipuri story to the international audience and drawing world attention to Manipuri and Indian Cinema.