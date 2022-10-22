IMPHAL: Manipuri non-feature film ‘Beyond Blast’ has been officially selected for screening at the 2022 edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Manipuri non-feature film ‘Beyond Blast’ is among the 20 non-feature films that have been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at IFFI 2022.

‘Beyond Blast’, a film by Saikhom Ratan, is basef on a budding artist whose legs were amputated because of a bomb blast.

Manipuri non-feature film ‘Beyond Blast’ had won numerous awards including one at the 14th Manipur State Film Awards held this year.

The package of non-feature films exemplifies the capacity of the emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

The Indian Panorama, flagship component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Saturday, announced the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non feature films.

The selected films will be showcased at the 53rd IFFI to be held from November 20-28 in Goa.

The aim of the Indian Panorama is to select feature and non feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence in accordance with the conditions and procedure in the said regulations of Indian Panorama.

The selection of the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India comprising of a total of twelve jury members for feature films and six jury members for non-feature films led by the respective chairpersons.

The jury panels contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to the selection of Indian Panorama films of respective categories.