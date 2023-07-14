Google has unveiled the beta release of Google Play Games for PC in India, offering a collection of Android mobile games optimized for desktop play.

Unlike emulation options such as BlueStacks, this native app has been developed in collaboration with game developers to ensure optimized performance without excessive resource consumption.

The beta client allows users to browse and play games using a keyboard and mouse, while also providing seamless syncing across devices for those logged in with their Google accounts.

To enable hardware virtualization, users must restart their computers and access the BIOS, except for Windows 11 users who can enable it through the “Windows features” settings.

This update expands the availability of Google Play Games beta for PC to over 60 new regions globally, totalling more than 120 regions.

Indian users can access the platform in English and Hindi. Arjun Dayal, Director of Product for Google Play Games, expressed excitement about partnering with developers worldwide to bring their games to larger screens.

The platform has witnessed significant growth since its launch, with hundreds of games optimized for larger screens and improved controls added to the Google Play Games catalogue.

While not all games are available on the platform, players can enjoy popular titles from Indian developers like Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, as well as international entries including Eversoul, Evony: The King’s Return, and Lords Mobile.

Currently, the beta offers over 100 titles across regions where it is accessible, with more games being added periodically.

To participate in the beta, users located in eligible regions need a Google account and must meet the system requirements, which include installing the app on SSD storage with at least 10GB of free space.

Google has included features like keyboard remapping to allow gamers to customize their controls.

The minimum system requirements for Google Play Games beta for PC include Windows 10 (v2004), any CPU with 4 physical cores (some games may require Intel processors), Intel UHD Graphics 630 or higher, and 8GB of RAM.

The recommended system requirements include Windows 10 (v2004), any CPU with 8 logical cores (some games may require Intel processors), a gaming-class GPU starting from Nvidia GeForce MX450, and 8GB of RAM.

First announced at The Game Awards 2021, Google Play Games for PC allows seamless game progress switching between mobile devices, Chromebooks, and Windows computers, without the need for game streaming.

As the app moves towards a full release, Google plans to introduce new features and incorporate feedback from developers and players to further enhance the platform.