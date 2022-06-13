New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after three hours of questioning by the ED.

He is to return to the ED for further questioning post-lunch.

The Congress staged protests across the country against what they alleged was a vendetta by the Narendra Modi government.

Senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel took part in the ‘Satyagraha’ march.

Senior leaders Deepender S Hooda and Ashok Gehlot were among those detained and taken to Fatehpur station for protesting against the ED summons to Rahul Gandhi.

Detained Congress leaders have now been released from Fatehpur police station.

Earlier, the ED had begun questioning Rahul Gandhi at its office in the national capital on Monday, officials said.

ED officials said three senior officials of the ED questioned the Congress leader.

“The team consists of two Assistant Directors and one Deputy Director,” said the official.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached the ED office located at Paryavaran Bhawan on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road amidst heavy police force that was deployed to refrain party workers from taking a proposed march.

Sources said that during the first round of questioning, Gandhi was asked about his assets and bank accounts in and outside the country.

“He was asked about his assets abroad,” sources said.

According to an official, three senior officers of the financial probe agency questioned the former Congress president.

“The team consisted of two Assistant Directors and one Deputy Director,” said the official.

Earlier, Gandhi reached the ED office located at Paryavaran Bhavan on APJ Abdul Kalam Road amid heavy police deployment that was put in place to restrain party workers from carrying out a rally from Congress HQ to the ED office.

On the way, Rahul was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, she left minutes after they reached the ED office.

Apart from Rahul, his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned in the same case. She will appear before the financial probe agency on June 23.