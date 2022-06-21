AGARTALA: The Congress in Tripura has lashed out at the ruling BJP and the police for not initiating action against the culprits involved in the attack on party leader Sudip Roy Barman.

On Monday, AICC in-charge for Tripura, Dr Ajoy Kumar slammed the ruling BJP and police’s inaction.

Releasing a video footage of the attacks, Dr Kumar said, “The law and order situation has stooped to such a low that anything can happen here in Tripura. We condemn these attacks on our candidate and separate teams of the Congress party will highlight the matter before the police, Chief Electoral Officer and Election Commission of India ”.

Former BJP MLA and heavyweight Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman was seriously injured after suspected BJP workers attacked him in Agartala on Sunday night.

Barman was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Agartala where he is undergoing treatment now.

Sources close to Barman said, brickbats were hurled targeting his head but he succeeded to evade the attacks but he sustained injuries on his face, mouth and legs as miscreants rained repeated blows on his body parts.

The Congress party later lodged an FIR with East Agartala Police Station against 18 people.

The BJP has also filed an FIR against Sudip Roy Barman for his alleged bid to incite tension in the area.

Tripura ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “The whole incident is a drama staged to gain the sympathy of voters.

Reacting sharply to the issue, Dr Ajoy Kumar Said, “We are also going to name Chowdhury in our FIR. The minister has been seen in the videos where Sudip Roy Barman’s vehicle was vandalized”.