GUWAHATI: The Assam board will start the new academic session in its schools from April 1, 2023.

This was informed by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday.

Students will also be provided free textbooks in the first week of April.

Saying that the formal classroom teaching learning will begin on April 10, Pegu said that the first week will consist of Utsaav Vidyarambha.

Meanwhile, the Assam government in a recent statement has said that it will celebrate March 31 as Student Day as a tribute to Upendra Nath Brahma, a social reformer.

Several schemes will also be launched for students on that day.

The Assam government will distribute 52,000 tablets to schools.

Also read: Education department to renovate old educational institutions: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu

Under this initiative, the government added, girl students from minority communities will be eligible for scholarships from the state.

A mobility grant is also introduced for girl students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Under graduate and post graduate students will also receive book grants.

Schemes including incentives on mess dues and fee waiver grants to colleges will also be launched on March 31, 2023.