Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Officer in various disciplines. Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a subsidiary of M/s Oil India Limited (OIL), is a Schedule-A Miniratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. It also has a 3.0 MMTPA Oil Refinery at Numaligarh in the district of Golaghat, Assam and Marketing Terminals at Numaligarh, Assam and Siliguri, West Bengal. Numaligarh Refinery was altogether conceived in the historic ‘Assam Accord’ of 1985.

Name of post : Senior Officer

No. of posts : 22

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 5

Chemical : 11

Electrical : 3

Metallurgy : 1

Computer Science : 1

Commercial : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in relevant branches of Engineering altogether with minimum 65% marks

Minimum 04 years post qualification relevant experience is also required

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Chartered Accountant/ Cost & Management Accountant, having Associate Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost Accountants of India

Minimum 03 years of post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates will have to apply online in the Career section of the website

www.nrl.co.in -> Careers -> Current Openings.

Online Applications will be accepted from 12:00 hrs on 25.01.2024 to 23:59 hrs on 03.02.2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here