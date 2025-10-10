Guwahati: The Asia Cup not presented to the India after the latter’s refusal to accept it from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, is in ACC’s Dubai headquarters with “instructions that it should not be moved or handed over” without the Chairman’s approval.

The trophy is at the ACC office after Naqvi walked away with it from the presentation ceremony.

This was in the wake of the Indian team refusing to accept it from him.

Naqvi is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and the Interior Minister of his country and India-Pakistan tensions have hit a peak after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read: Gill says, Rohit and Virat still in ODI World Cup contention

“As of today the trophy is still in ACC offices in Dubai with clear instructions from Naqvi that it should not be moved or handed over to anyone without his approval and in person presence,” a source close to Naqvi told PTI.

“Naqvi has given clear instructions that only he will hand over the trophy in person (whenever that happens) to the Indian team or BCCI,” the source added.

Naqvi has been making political statements on his social media pages.

The BCCI opposed his act of walking away with the trophy and decided to take it up at an ICC meeting next month.

There are murmurs that Naqvi could even be ousted as Director in the ICC could be made.

“It remains to be seen what will be the long term ramifications for the PCB or Naqvi because the BCCI is clear he (Naqvi) didn’t have any right to insist on handing the trophy himself to the Indian team and refusing to send it to the BCCI who were official hosts of the event,” the source said.