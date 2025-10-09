Guwahati: What does future hold for the ageing superstars of Indian cricket?

We are talking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

They have retired from Tests and ODIs and now despite being chosen for the ODI series their aspirations to play in the 2027 World Cup hangs in the balance.

Newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill, without dwelling too much, cleared the air.

They both are part of the scheme of things as far as the World Cup is concerned.

“Absolutely. The experience these two have and the matches they’ve won for India – very few match their record. Players of such skills, quality and experience are very few in the world. On that front, we are definitely looking at them (as part of future plans),” Gill told media on the eve of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in Delhi on Thursday.

Gill added that he was told about being handed over the ODI captaincy a bit earlier than the official announcement.

“It was announced after the first Test against West Indies (in Ahmedabad) but I got to know about it a bit earlier. It’s an honour to lead India,” he said.

He also spoke on his on his relationship with coach Gautam Gambhir, who is being called the brain behind the ongoing transition in Indian cricket.

“Our relationship is good. We strike conversations about how to make players secure. Also, we talk about preparing a pool of fast bowlers,” Gill said.