The COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh have increased to 58,803 after 532 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, the highest this month.

A total of 449 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Arunachal on Friday.

Of the 532 new cases, 181 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 49 from Lower Dibang Valley, 45 from Tirap, Namsai (43), Changlang (36), Lohit (34) and Papumpare 26, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

One ITBP jawan and an official of NDRF are among the fresh cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours in Arunachal Pradesh, Jampa said.

As many as 55,861 people in Arunachal Pradesh have recuperated from the disease so far, including 132 on Friday, he said.

The official added that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,660 active COVID-19 cases.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in Covid infections since January 4 with 3,451 new cases reported so far.