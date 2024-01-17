Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in CAU Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh.

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional-I and Young Professional-II under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India sponsored project entitled “Center of Excellence- Oil Palm” for a period of 2022-2026 in its College of Horticulture and Forestry Pasighat.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Sc. (Ag.)/B.Sc. (Hort)

Desirable :

Experience in organizing skill-oriented programmes, workshop, meeting

Good communication skill with local farmers of NEH region

Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, Power point)

Should be willing to visit places for monitoring oil palm plantation sites in NEH region

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc.(Ag)/ M.Sc.(Hort.) with Specialized in Plantation crops/Fruit science

Desirable :

At least one year experience of working in horticultural crops.

Basic knowledge of scientific cultivation of fruit / plantation crops

Basic knowledge of data entry

Should be willing to visit places for monitoring oil palm plantation sites in NEH region

Age limit: Minimum 21 years and maximunm 45 years as on the date of interview

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd January 2024 from 10:00 am onwards at the Conference Hall, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University. Pasighat-791102, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates must bring their bio-data, publications, thesis. etc., original academic certificates and testimonials (including the attested copies) and two copies of recent passport-size photographs at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here