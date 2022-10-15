Guwahati: Two youths from Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly gone missing after they went out in search of medicinal plants at a place near the LAC with China

The youths, identified as Bateilum Tikro, 33, and Bayingso Manyu, 35, are residents of Goilang town. They had reportedly left their village on August 19 and were last spotted on August 24.

Anjaw district SP Rike Kamsi the family members of the two youths lodged missing complaints before the police on October 9.

“We have contacted the army and our search and rescue operation is underway,” he said.

Tikro and Manyu had left for Chaglagam in Anjaw district on August 19.

The families suspect the duo might have crossed the LAC inadvertently and were detained by Chinese Army.

“We sought the help of the police as we suspect they may have crossed over to China inadvertently,” The Hindu quoted a member of the missing Tikro’s family as saying.

“We will submit a report to the state government after examining the witnesses, family members and the villagers living near the border. It is common for the locals to explore forests in search of medicinal herbs,” SP Kamsi said.

Earlier in January, a 17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido in Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by the Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

However, he was later handed over to Indian Army by the Chinese PLA.